Lifestyle

Alaska has a puppy bus! When will India get one?

Alaska has a puppy bus! When will India get one?

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 26, 2023, 11:55 am 3 min read

Head to their profile to fill your heart with loads of joy

Instagram and TikTok user Mo Mountain Mutts' videos are going viral, and for the most adorable reason. If you haven't been to Alaska before, you may not know of Skagway city in Alaska. But the user's viral videos have put the small town on the world map, thanks to a bus full of dogs. We wonder when will India get its own puppy bus...

Mo Mountain Mutts organizes regular bus rides for pooches

The Instagram profile is run by a couple, Mo and her husband, Lee. The couple organizes regular off-leash pack walks and gives rides on their bus to their furry passengers. In the videos, dogs can be seen wearing seatbelts and getting treats at the end of the ride. The couple greets each furry passenger as they board the bus.

Mo greets her furry friend as it boards the bus

Instagram post A post shared by dogsauce on January 25, 2023 at 5:29 pm IST

A bus ride full of love and affection

Words aren't enough to convey the emotions these adorable videos evoke. On each trip, about 12 dogs board the bus, and they are picked on the basis of their age and how well-behaved each dog is. The younger dogs are seated in the "licky puppy corners," where little puppies can be seen licking each other.

Little pooches sitting obediently on their seats

Instagram post A post shared by mo_mountain_mutts on January 25, 2023 at 5:30 pm IST

These little pups are getting millions of views

The official TikTok account of Mo Mountain Mutts boasts 1.5 million followers, while their Instagram account has about 0.4 million followers. Their most viewed video has more than 55 million views on TikTok. The viral video features doggos boarding the bus, greeting Mo, and obediently walking up to their designated seat before the bus ride begins.

How did it all start for the couple?

Mo started walking their friends' dogs at work and soon got popular among local dog owners for her compassion toward the pups. Many eventually gave her the responsibility to walk their dogs. Gradually, the numbers started growing and Mo leaned on her husband for helping her to make it a full-time profession. They have now become popular business owners in Skagway, Alaska.

Dog lovers can't get enough of the adorable clips

Dog lovers just can't get enough of the furry passengers and their adorable adventures. One user commented, "I am 58 and want an internship with Mo Mountain Mutts!" Another comment read, "Mo, I love your videos! So glad I found you all!" A third user said, "These babies!!! Their faces are so sweet. You're my new fave account. They are absolutely precious."