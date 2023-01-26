Lifestyle

74th Republic Day: History, celebrations, parade, and more

Written by Sneha Das Jan 26, 2023, 05:05 am 2 min read

This year's theme for Republic Day is Jan-Bhagidari

One of the most important national holidays in India, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year with great patriotism and vigor. This year, the 74th Republic Day celebrations will be organized on the revamped Central Vista avenue. All the equipment including ammunition showcased on the Kartavya Path will highlight the indigenization power of India. Read on to know more about the day.

History and significance of the day

The Constitution of India was commemorated on January 26, 1950, when our motherland was declared a sovereign, secular, socialistic, and democratic republic. Republic Day came into effect to celebrate this grand event. The last session of the Constituent Assembly was held on November 26, 1949, and the Constitution was adopted a year later. India also marks Constitution Day today.

How is the day celebrated?

The President of India unfurls the national flag, which is followed by a military parade by contingents of the Armed Forces, tableaus from different states, and different government departments. The President then distributes the Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards to civilians, Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children, President's Police Medals to cops, and the Gallantry Awards to personnel of the Armed Forces.

Know about the parade details

This year's theme for the celebration is "Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)." The parade will begin at Vijay Chowk and move toward the Red Fort via Kartavaya Path, showcasing India's military skills and culture. The celebrations will start at 7 am but the parade will begin at 10 am. You can view the parade online or on state-run TV channels like Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

Things to expect from the 74th Republic Day Parade

This will be the first Republic Day celebration to get hosted in the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed "Kartavya Path" in 2022. This year, the 105 mm Indian field guns will be used for the 21-Gun Salute focusing on Atmanirbhar Bharat. The parade will also see a team of "Daredevils" Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer.