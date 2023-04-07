Lifestyle

Improve your sleep cycle with this stress-relieving Ratri Chai

Ratri chai is a tridosha-balancing herbal tea that also claims to relieve fatigue and improve digestion

Herbal teas contain no caffeine and are therefore considered sleep-friendly. To test this belief, I tried Butterfly Ayurveda's Ratri Chai herbal tea blend. Ratri Chai is a well-crafted blend of traditional Ayurvedic herbs and spices that offer numerous health benefits. This tea promotes relaxation, reduces stress, improves sleep quality and duration, and also aids in digestion. Here's a detailed review.

Ingredients used in the blend

Ratri Chai is a one-of-a-kind blend of traditional herbs and spices known to promote relaxation and good sleep. Ashwagandha, brahmi, shankhpushpi, tulsi, giloy, lemongrass, and black pepper are among the key ingredients, all of which have anxiolytic properties. Ashwagandha improves memory, promotes fertility, and alleviates anxiety. Shankhpushpi is a powerful brain tonic that also balances the tridoshas. Brahmi aids in memory enhancement and insomnia.

What the tea promises

The sublime potion also works as a sleep aid. Ratri chai is a tridosha-balancing (pitta, vata, and kapha) herbal tea that can be consumed at any time of the day. It claims to relieve fatigue, improve digestion, enhance memory and learning abilities, and subside body aches and muscle spasms. The all-natural blend comes in 100% biodegradable tea bags made of corn and wheat starch.

How to prepare the tea

Steep a tea bag in freshly boiled water for about two minutes. You may also add the tea bag directly into a cup and pour hot water. The contents of each tea bag are enough to brew two cups. Add honey or sugar if needed, stir, and take a sip. 20 tea bags come in a neatly labeled box for Rs. 300.

The tea works its magic in minutes

At the end of the day, this comforting, earthy blend helps you recuperate and retrieve your energy levels. You can sip on this any time of the day to calm your nerves. Those with trouble falling asleep shall benefit immensely from this tea within minutes of consumption. The ingredients are also known to reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar levels, and boost the immune system.

Should you try this tea blend before bed?

A resounding yes from me. This delicious tea is perfect for winding down to call it a day. I must mention the calming effect that washes over the body after a cuppa. Needless to say, this has become my go-to nighttime tea. Looking to improve your sleep cycle and feel at peace before going to bed? Stock up on this tea, now.