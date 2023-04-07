Lifestyle

Bill Gates and Melinda share images of their newborn grandchild

The baby was born one month back to Bill Gate's and Melinda French Gate's eldest daughter Jessica Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates shared images of their newborn grandchild on Thursday on separate Instagram posts and the internet is gushing over the adorable images. Born a month ago, the baby is the first child of their eldest daughter Jennifer Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar. The name of the baby has not been revealed yet.

Both Bill and Melinda shared emotional write-ups on Instagram

"I can't wait to watch you discover the world," Bill's Instagram post read. "There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents," Melinda wrote in her Instagram post.

Melinda and Bill got divorced in May 2021

Several dignitaries poured in congratulatory messages on the posts. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai wished the grandparents along with Union Minister Smriti Irani. Melinda and Bill got divorced in May 2021 after being together for 30 years. The couple got married in 1994 and have three children and a grandchild together. Their daughter Jennifer and her husband announced the child's birth last month.

Jennifer and her husband got married in October 2021

Initially, Jennifer and her husband shared a snapshot of the newborn's tiny feet on Instagram on March 6. The couple got married in October 2021 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. They also posted a video from their wedding day. Jennifer is currently studying to get her MD degree and a Master of Public Health degree as she is interested in medicine.

The couple purchased a $51 million triplex penthouse recently

In order to make space for her family, she upgraded to a better living situation. The couple bought a massive triplex penthouse in a Tribeca building that cost a whopping $51 million. The 8,900-square-foot penthouse has a private pool, a 20-foot ceiling, and luxury amenities. Apart from this, Jennifer also owns a $16 million Westchester horse farm which is a gift from her parents.