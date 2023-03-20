Lifestyle

5 traditional recipes to prepare this Gudi Padwa

Written by Sneha Das Mar 20, 2023, 09:52 am 2 min read

These recipes are a must-try this Gudi Padwa

Marking the beginning of spring, Gudi Padwa or Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. The festival is the harbinger of good luck, wealth, and success. Observed as the traditional new year for Konkani and Marathi Hindus, the festival brings enthusiasm and positivity as you decorate your home and indulge in delicious food. Check out five must-try recipes.

Sabudana thalipeeth

Soak sabudana in water and drain the excess water. Mix together sabudana and mashed potatoes in a bowl. Add lemon juice, sendha namak, cumin powder, finely-chopped coriander leaves, crushed peanuts, and grated ginger and mix well. Take a small portion from the mix and flatten it into the shape of chapatis. Cook the thalipeeth on a ghee-greased pan until crisp. Serve hot with chutney.

Basundi

Basundi is the perfect dessert to serve this Gudi Padwa. Boil the milk in a deep-bottomed pan and keep stirring until it is reduced to half. Add sugar and stir the mixture again. Transfer the milk to a serving bowl. Add saffron strands and cardamom powder and mix for at least two minutes. Garnish with sliced almonds and serve.

Puran poli

Combine together flour and ghee. Add water and knead into a soft dough. Divide the dough and keep it aside. Cook chana dal in water for 20 minutes, and drain the excess water. Now, cook dal, nutmeg, cardamom﻿, and jaggery for five minutes. Roll out the dough, add the filling, seal and flatten it, and roll again. Cook in ghee until golden brown. Enjoy!

Coconut laddoo

Coconut laddoo is one of the most popular dishes to prepare on Gudi Padwa. Saute khoya in a pan to form a paste. Roast cashews and almonds in a ghee-greased pan. Saute desiccated coconut in another pan. Mix together condensed milk and the khoya paste. Make small round balls, add roasted cashews and almonds inside, roll in desiccated coconut, and serve immediately.

Shrikhand

A must-have dish in Gujarati and Maharashtrian cuisine, shrikhand is made from strained yogurt and is usually served as part of a thali or with puris. Dissolve saffron strands in milk. Whisk together thick yogurt, icing sugar, rose essence, and cardamom powder in a bowl and let it set for some time. Garnish with saffron strands and lots of dry fruits and serve chilled.