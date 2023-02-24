Lifestyle

You just need a microwave to cook these delish dishes

You just need a microwave to cook these delish dishes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 24, 2023, 01:33 pm 2 min read

These recipes are pretty direct, easy, and instant

Not just for warming food, you can cook several delicious dishes in a microwave! Microwave is a godsend for us, especially when we don't want to make painstaking efforts in the kitchen to cook our favorite dishes. Besides convenience, it is the quickest way to whip up something when guests or cravings arrive without notice. Here are five microwave recipes you should definitely try.

Gajar ka halwa

Mix grated carrots and ghee and microwave at 100% powder for five minutes. Now add milk, sugar, and dried whole milk to it and microwave at 100% power for 10 minutes. Stir in between and then microwave for 10 minutes more at 60% power. Add cardamon and nuts, and microwave at full power for two minutes again and serve it hot.

Brownies

Begin by melting butter and chopped dark chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl for about 20 seconds. Mix well. In another bowl, add all-purpose flour, sugar, and salt. Whisk together and then combine the two bowls. Grab a baking tin, pour the batter into it, and microwave it for two minutes. Once done, drizzle some chocolate sauce on it and enjoy!

Cheese omelet

Grease a large microwave-safe bowl with some oil. Add some milk along with eggs and beat it using a fork or spoon. Now add some grated cheddar cheese, red bell peppers, and green onions, and once that is done, microwave it for 30 seconds on high. Take it out, mix, and then cook again for 20-30 seconds. Repeat it until the omelet is ready.

Potato chips

Begin by washing some potatoes and peeling them. Cut into thin slices and then transfer them into a bowl. Brush each slice with olive oil and sprinkle some salt over them. Toss them well so that they are evenly flavored. Once done, place the coated slices on the microwave's plate and cook on high for three to four minutes. It's done!

Paneer tikka

Grab a small portion of yogurt and add garlic-ginger paste, chaat masala, chili powder, black pepper powder, amchur powder, kasuri methi, lemon, and some vinegar to it. Mix well. To this, add paneer chunks and soak for at least two hours so that they absorb the flavor of the mixture. Once done, cook in the microwave at 100% power for about three minutes.