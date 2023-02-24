Lifestyle

Drink these 5 homemade beverages to manage menstrual cramps

These homemade drinks can help soothe period cramps naturally

Is it that annoying time of the month again when you need to tackle your cramps while struggling with work? Period cramps can be painful and they usually occur before and during your menstrual cycle. The cramps are often accompanied by nausea, dizziness, headache, and pain in the lower back and thigh. Here are five homemade drinks that will help treat menstrual cramps.

Have a nutrient-packed green smoothie

A healthy and nutrient-rich drink packed with leafy green veggies will help soothe menstrual cramps while offering hydration to your body. You can have a spinach and ginger green smoothie made with almond milk that will offer iron and magnesium to your body. Iron will keep your body energized while magnesium will improve your mood and help you sleep better, thereby numbing the pain.

Ginger tea

A compound called gingerol present in ginger is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce menstrual cramps and give you an instant kick of energy. Ginger tea offers a natural heat to your body which gives comfort to your uterus and reduces bloating and nausea which are often associated with periods. Steep fresh ginger in hot water, strain it and drink.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea contains essential compounds like glycine and hippurate that give relief from muscle spasms and relaxes the uterus. The anti-inflammatory properties in this tea also soothe period cramps. Its mild floral taste also improves your mood. This healthy tea reduces fatigue and helps you sleep better. Add chamomile flowers to boiling water, steep for four-five minutes, strain the mixture, and sip it.

Tamarind turmeric drink

This Ayurvedic concoction of tamarind and turmeric is one of the most effective drinks for relieving menstruation pain. The antioxidants in tamarind help stabilize hormones in the body which reduces period cramps. Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties help prevent uterus contractions. Boil grated turmeric with water. Add tamarind and let it get dissolved in the turmeric water mixture. Let it cool and serve immediately.

Pineapple juice

The presence of an enzyme called bromelain in pineapple helps reduce period pain and relaxes the muscles during menstrual contractions. The minerals and antioxidants in it also reduce inflammation that is often associated with menstruation. Peel and cut a pineapple into small chunks. Add them to a blender along with water and mix well. Pour into a tall glass and drink.