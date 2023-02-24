Lifestyle

All about textationship: The new online dating trend

Textationship is a new dating trend among millennials

With new "no strings attached," relationships on the rise, another modern dating trend called textationship has emerged among Gen Zs where the romance begins online and continues there forever. Textationship is confined to talking via text with no plans of meeting up. In this concept, you communicate with your partner as intimately as in a relationship without meeting each other personally.

How to define a textationship

A relationship via your phone, textationship involves no meet-ups. They cannot be tagged as relationships since they require a minimal investment of time and effort. It can happen with your friends, potential partners, or even co-workers. It mostly comes without any commitment or responsibilities and can be continued without putting in any extra effort. People usually fall into this dating type unconsciously.

Types of textationship

Friendship textationship: When friends are busy or are living in different cities, they may not get time to meet in person which leads to this phenomenon. Potential partner textationship: This can often happen on dating apps. Emotional cheating textationship: Sharing intimate texts with a friend without your partner knowing. Marriage textationship: Communicating with your spouse only through texting, hinting toward a failed marriage.

The pros of this dating trend

Textationship involves minimal effort and you can express your thoughts, opinions, and feelings openly without getting embarrassed since you will never be meeting face to face and there are fewer chances of things getting awkward via text. It is a great way to know someone without worrying about your body language or awkward silence. It gives you time to think about what to say.

The cons of this trend

Textationships can be tricky sometimes as it is difficult to understand the other person's tone or facial expressions over text. You might start getting emotional or developing feelings for someone you will probably never meet in your life. With ghosting on the rise, it becomes easy for people to leave randomly without giving any valid explanation, leading the other person into depression and anxiety.

How to know if you are in a textationship?

If you usually have small talks with your partner instead of deep conversations, then it's nothing serious and you have fallen into a textationship. If your partner never makes any plans to meet up and is just content with texting all day and night, it's textationship. It displays a lack of true emotions, unreal engagement, and no commitments with just a surplus of emojis.