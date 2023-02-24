Lifestyle

Aura cleansing: Meaning and ways to practice it

Aura cleansing: Meaning and ways to practice it

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 24, 2023, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Aura cleansing can help ward off negative energies around you

Besides our looks and personality, each one of us has an aura that attracts emotions, states of mind, and circumstances around us. While it is a strong and intangible magnetic field of energy, it can easily get affected owing to several routine reasons. And once it does, it poses a negative impact on our overall health. Here's everything you should know about aura cleansing.

Let's understand what aura cleansing is

Aura cleansing is a process of cleaning your energy and freeing it from negative vibrations. It is done to strengthen a weak aura and to ward off any evil eye that one may have caught. One can include it in their daily self-care routine.

Here's what happens when our aura gets negatively impacted

Falling sick more often, feeling anger, irritation, fatigue, fear, or anxiety for no reason, or finding it difficult to fall asleep are the most common signs of a weak aura. Even your immunity goes for a toss when this happens. Your aura can become weak when you pick up the negative energies, emotions, and thoughts of the people you meet or interact with.

Take a cleansing bath or shower

Fill your bathtub with a few drops of lavender essential oil or a cup of Himalayan sea salt and soak yourself for about 10 minutes. If you are taking a shower, visualize that your aura is getting repaired with each drop of water falling on you. Imagine the negativity getting washed off and divine energy flowing through you as you clean your body.

Chant positive affirmations or mantras

Since our words have energy, chanting some positive affirmations or mantras is effective in healing a weak aura. Sit in a quiet place, close your eyes, imagine that you are surrounded by a white light, and begin chanting your favorite affirmation or mantra. Chant them until you feel the message vibrating through your body. You can do it daily to energize your magnetic field.

Smudge herbs

This one is one of the most ancient aura-cleansing techniques and is pretty simple and effective too. All you have to do is, get a dried white sage, thyme, or cedar, and burn it. Smudging begins when you use its smoke to clean your aura and move it like an incense stick over every part of your body.

Walk in the rain

Another easy and natural way to strengthen your aura is to take a walk in the rain. Of course, walking amid a thunderstorm is not what we are suggesting here but light rainfall can be taken advantage of. As you walk and get drenched, close your eyes and feel all the negativity and toxicity washing away from your body.

Comb your aura

Combing your aura is powerful and procedural. Begin by washing your hands and then drying them with a clean towel. Sit in silence, close your eyes, and visualize your aura. Start combing the space around you with your hands. Begin from the head and go all the way to your toes. Later, wash your hands again to remove the negative energy.