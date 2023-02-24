Lifestyle

Ever heard of weekend marriages? A new arrangement in Japan

Written by Sneha Das Feb 24, 2023

The concept of weekend marriage is quite popular in Japan

Millennials are coming up with trendy relationship and dating tags frequently and the latest one currently making rounds on social media is "weekend marriage." Today's youth has been delaying marriage due to the fear of commitments, problems in adjusting, and loss of independence. This new trend of weekend marriage is gaining popularity in Japan where the couple sees each other only on weekends.

What is a weekend marriage?

Weekend marriage is a living concept in which the couple shares an apartment and spends time with each other on weekends and stays separate and according to their own terms over weekdays. While they share family responsibilities, they live separately on weekdays due to personal reasons, work commitments, or independent lifestyles. Partners with jobs in different cities unwilling to relocate often follow this trend.

Benefits of this marriage concept

This straightforward living arrangement gives a couple their much-required space during the week. It is perfect for couples with hectic work weeks since they don't have to worry about compromising their shift timings to accommodate their partner's schedule. It leads to fewer fights as the lesser time you spend together, the less you fight. It also helps you spend quality time on weekends.

Some downsides of the arrangement

While weekend marriage comes with several pros, there are a few cons as well. It lacks support and daily companionship as you spend less time together. If you love having your partner around daily, then this separation can cause stress and anxiety as your expectations from one another might not be fulfilled. Financial obstacles like frequent travel costs can also be a hindrance.

Will this concept work in India?

Being a family-oriented society, Indians value family traditions and culture a lot and prefer to stay together no matter how many compromises and adjustments one may have to make. However, contemporary couples are trying out new things as they are starting to recognize the importance of space and independence. Though not widely accepted, weekend marriages are being practiced in some places here as well.