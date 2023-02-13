Lifestyle

Explaining 4 Analyst personalities: INTJ, INTP, ENTJ, and ENTP

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 13, 2023, 03:15 am 3 min read

Each one of us boasts a personality that, although unique to us, falls in a large ambit of traits that shapes us as a person. From career and workplace habits to relationships and personal space, your personality type defines the kind of person you are. Here's explaining four Analyst personalities: INTJ, INTP, ENTJ, and ENTP. Find out which one you are.

Let's understand what an Analyst personality exactly is

A person with an Analyst personality type is focused and analytical. Analysts are also quite creative to a certain extent. They are critical thinkers and immensely strategic in their approach. They are meticulous, take every little detail into account, and move analytically toward a decision. They love to weigh pros and cons; these folks are fair-minded, decisive, self-motivated, and enjoy evaluating ideas.

Type 1: Architect personality (INTJ-A or INTJ-T)

Someone with an Architect personality (INTJ) is one with introverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging traits. Rational and quick-witted, the minds of these people are seldom at rest owing to their non-stop analyzing. They strive for perfection and rationality, and their inner world is complex and private. While an INTJ-A (Assertive) is decisive, insensitive, and strong-willed, INTJ-T (Turbulent) is indecisive, self-conscious, and timid.

Type 2: Logician personality (INTP-A or INTP-T)

People with introverted, intuitive, thinking, and prospecting traits are Logicians. They are experimentative, enjoy an unconventional approach, and often take unlikely paths in life. They are intellectual, flexible, and big-time inventors with a thirst for knowledge. Assertive Logicians (INTP-A) are more comfortable with their life and appear confident, while Turbulent Logicians (INTP-T) are less confident and have the drive to change.

Type 3: Commander personality (ENTJ-A or ENTJ-T)

A Commander personality type is someone with extroverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging traits. They are bold, future-oriented achievers, who love momentum in their life. Sharp-minded and precise, they make for powerful leaders and always find a way to succeed. An Assertive Commander (ENTJ-A) is less stress-prone and rarely gets affected by emotions, whereas a Turbulent Commander (ENTJ-T) is more stress-prone, emotional, and less self-confident.

Type 4: Debater personality (ENTP-A or ENTP-T)

The Debater personality type has extroverted, intuitive, thinking, and prospecting traits. While they are authentic, smart, excellent brainstormers, and charismatic, they are insensitive, intolerant, and highly argumentative. These folks find their footing in journalism, entrepreneurship, politics, and various forms of leadership. An Assertive Debater (ENTP-A) doesn't need feedback while a Turbulent Debater (ENTP-T) loves to seek attention and approval almost all the time.