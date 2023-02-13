Lifestyle

How to ask your friend to return your money

How to ask your friend to return your money

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 13, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

These tips will make the situation a little less awkward

There's probably nothing more stressful in a friendship than asking for your money back from a buddy. As a result, we often take a backseat and silently wait for them to return the money. However, as much as you may wriggle, it is not rude to ask for what they owe you. Here is how you can do so without being awkward.

Avoid being confrontational

When in the process of asking for your money back from your pal, do not be confrontational about it. Being confrontational could land you in double trouble, wherein you bid adieu to both your cash as well as your friendship. Instead, drop in some hints or mention the matter subtly so that they get reminded of the cash that they have to repay you.

Create a sense of urgency

Whether real or cooked up, create a sense of urgency in order to get your money back from a friend. This can come as a gentle reminder to them in case they have genuinely forgotten about the bill or also as an earnest request to make the transaction at the earliest. While doing so, avoid creating panic for them by setting a soon-to-end deadline.

Let them pay for the next meet-up

If the amount you lent them can be recovered through a meal, go for it. This tip also works when you paid the bill during a meet-up and they didn't send you their share as promised, which is a very common scenario. The general thumb of rule is to be very polite and jocular about it as being straightforward could tarnish the friendship.

Decline certain activities

If dropping hints has not made any difference to the situation, you can decline certain activities citing your financial condition. For instance, you can say "I'd love to join you, but I'm very short on cash right now," to an invitation you receive from them. If your friend is able to pick this cue, they may get reminded of the bill instantly.

Offer them flexibility

Sometimes, friendships are more valuable than the money involved. Hence, if your friend owes you a certain amount, offer them the flexibility to repay. Gently remind them about the transaction and give them timelines, multiple payment options/platforms, and various ways to repay you so that they can plan it accordingly. Have a conversation with them and see what works out best for both.