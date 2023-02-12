Lifestyle

5 different ways to use your makeup highlighter

Feb 12, 2023

Highlighter has become one of the most essential makeup products, thanks to its dazzling and luminous effect on the skin that leaves a subtle gleam. It not only gives you a "glowing from the inside" look but also accentuates and lifts your bone structure and makes your skin look younger and dewy. Here are five different ways to use your makeup highlighter.

Mix your highlighter with your foundation

If you want to glow like a goddess with a dewy-looking skin tone, you can simply use your favorite foundation and highlighter instead of spending on expensive lumi creams. Mix a few drops of your liquid highlighter with your foundation and apply it to your face for that subtle luminance. Remember, the amount of foundation should be more than the highlighter.

Apply it on your lips

A statement lip shade with some highlighter dabbed on it looks stunning with smokey eyes. It will make your lips look fuller, pouty, and attractive as well. Dab some pale and pearly-colored highlighter on the center of your bottom lip. Next, apply a transparent lip gloss for a pretty pout. Remember to dab a little highlighter on your cupid's bow for a lifted look.

Use it on your browbones

Your brow bone is the area of your face that catches the light; using a strong highlighter shade under the brows will help accentuate your overall facial structure. It will also make your eyes look bigger and more open and give your eyebrows a lifted appearance. Apply some highlighter under the arch of your brows and blend well for a seamless and defined look.

Use it on the center of your eyelid

If you want your eyes to shine bright and do all the talking, apply some highlighter on the center of your eyelids to dazzle. Though not suitable for smokey eyes, this makeup hack can be tried if you are going for a dewy natural look. Use a bright eyeshadow shade on your eyelids and dab some gold highlighter in the center.

Use it as a body glitter

Apart from your face, your highlighter can also be used as body glitter to flaunt that dramatic glow at your next party. You can dust some rose gold powder highlighter on your collarbones and the center of your shoulders using a fluffy brush for that amazing shine. It can also be applied to the shin bone to create the illusion of longer legs.