5 absurd old-school dating tips from the early 1900s!

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 12, 2023, 11:11 pm 3 min read

Check out the most bizzare dating etiquette rules from the days of yore

Dating has never been easy! Dating in the digital era with dating apps in place seems more like advertising for oneself. Sounds absurd, right? That being said, dating in the days of yore was no less absurd. It had its fair share of ridiculous rules. With Valentine's Day approaching, get to know about dating advice from the early 1900s that sounds absolutely absurd now.

Women must court men only after crossing 30

For women, getting married was often seen as the most important aspect of their lives, as it was a way to secure their future financially and socially. It was believed that their "marriageability" decreased as they got older. So, women over 30 were advised to take the matter of courtship into their own hands rather than waiting for a man to approach them.

The woman leaves the restaurant first

On a dinner date, it was considered inappropriate for a woman to remain at the table for too long after finishing her meal. Leaving first was seen as good manners and a way to show respect to the man she was with. Staying too long with the man was thought to detract from the mystique and allure of the woman.

The woman must not talk to waiters

During a dinner date, it was considered inappropriate for a woman to engage in conversation with anyone other than the man she was with. Talking to the waiter could be interpreted as flirtatious behavior. Additionally, it was believed that women must not engage in direct interactions with people in service positions, such as waiters, as it was thought to be beneath their social status.

Don't talk while dancing

During a dance, it was considered improper to engage in conversation with one's date. This was because dancing was seen as a form of entertainment and a way to show off one's grace and skill rather than as a means of socializing. Talking while dancing was seen as a distraction from the dance itself and could be perceived as poor manners.

Don't talk about yourself too much

People were advised to be more circumspect and to focus on their dates rather than talking about themselves. It was believed that people should not reveal too much about themselves too soon. Otherwise, that would strip them of their mystery factor. Maintaining a certain level of mystery and revealing slowly rather than spilling out all at once was the norm back then.