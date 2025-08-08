Manchester United unveil £50m men's training complex at Carrington: Watch

Manchester United have unveiled their newly redeveloped men's first-team building at the Carrington Training Complex. The £50 million project, which took a year to complete, was led by renowned Mancunian architect Lord Norman Foster and his firm. The redevelopment was funded as part of the $300 million investment made into the club by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in 2024.

Vision statement Ratcliffe delighted with the outcome Commenting on the redevelopment, Ratcliffe told the club's website, "Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United." He added that they are "delighted with the outcome" and believe this new facility will be instrumental in building a winning culture at the club.

Facility features Facility meets demands of modern football The redevelopment has been designed with direct input from players and staff to meet the demands of modern football. The facility reopened as manager Ruben Amorim and his squad returned from their pre-season tour of the US. It features upgraded equipment, advanced sports science technology, and enhanced spaces for nutrition and recovery.

Design philosophy More natural light and open workspaces The club has also emphasized team unity and well-being in the design of the new facility. It features more natural light and open workspaces to foster connectivity between players and support staff. Most of the club's executive leadership has moved into this building, bringing football and administrative operations closer together.

Unified approach A step toward unifying every part of the club Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada said the redevelopment is a step toward unifying every part of the club. He said, "This project represents a clear step toward unifying every part of the club around a shared footballing vision." The men's team building upgrade follows last year's completion of a £10 million facility for the women's first team and men's academy.