Lifestyle

Korean Blush nails: The new minimalist nail trend

Korean Blush nails: The new minimalist nail trend

Written by Sneha Das Feb 03, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

The Korean blush nail trend gives a soft and natural flush of color to your nails

Popular all over Instagram and TikTok, Korean blush nails have been making waves for some time now. This minimalistic, cute, and elegant nail style uses actual blush powder in the center of the nail to create a soft look. The nail trend usually involves the use of pink or red blush on a neutral base. Read on to know more about it!

What is the nail trend all about?

This dreamy and winter-inspired manicure trend adds a magical yet natural flush to your fingernails. It adds a soft pink touch to your long and oval-shaped nails to make it appear as though you just came home from a picturesque winter walk. It involves applying a subtle dot of blush at the center of each nail, but you can also add some cute designs.

How to create this trendy look at home

First, prep your nails by buffing up, and cleaning up the cuticles. Next, apply a transparent base coat to create a protective layer. Apply a soft pink shade of nail polish. Then, tab and buff in a hot pink or coral blush on the center of your nail to create a diffused look. Finish off with a top coat of transparent nail polish.

Some lovely looks to get you inspired

If you want to create a jelly-like blush nail in an opaque white base, go for a cute combination of creamy white and strawberry pink. You can also choose rose blush nails featuring a delicate tinge of color in the center of your nails, and a rose design with some soft glitter. Matte blush nails with rainbows, hearts, and sparkle designs also look great.

Why people are going gaga over the look

This viral beauty trend is neutral and jazzes up your nail in a jiffy with the addition of the soft and faint blush color on each finger. It adds a layer of dimension and element to the otherwise simple and minimalistic nail look. This natural, low-key, and pretty-looking nail look has caught the attention of celebrities like Hailey Bieber as well.