Here's how you can rock the metallic makeup look

These metallic makeup tips will make you glow and shine like a goddess

The metallic makeup look is in trend now in the beauty circle and can be seen all over runways, ad hoardings, and social media feeds. This modern and futuristic makeup looks good mostly on all skin types and gives your skin a shiny finish reminiscent of metal. Here's how you can ace the metallic makeup look for the nighttime.

Apply a primer to your face

First, wash your face with a gentle cleanser and then apply a hydrating moisturizer. Next, apply a pore-minimizing primer all over your face so that your makeup glides on smoothly and lasts longer on your skin. Use an eyeshadow primer to create a base for the metallic pigments to stick in and prevent creasing. A smooth base will help metallic products stand out.

Draw a dramatic cat eye or wing with metallic liner

Ditch the classic black and brown eyeliner this time and go for a metallic finish eye pencil or eyeliner to let your eyes pop and add a shimmery effect to the overall look. Draw a wing or cat eye with silver or bronze-colored eyeliner to add some drama to your look. You can also go for colorful metallic eyeliners in dark green or purple.

Lit up your lids with a metallic eyeshadow

Metallic makeup is all about having fun with dramatic and funky eyeshadow shades. Covering up your lids with some stunning chromes will definitely turn the spotlight on you. Apply lighter shades like soft gold or silver to the inner corners and centers of the lids. Next, blend it into deeper shades like bronze or copper toward the outer corners for a glam look.

Add glow to your cheeks

Amp up your look by adding some shine and glow to your cheeks as well. First, use a contour cream to sculpt your cheeks, going under the cheekbone from ear to mouth. Apply a luminous highlighter on the high points of your face, along your collarbone, and in the inner corners of your eyes. Finally, apply a subtle peach-colored cream blush to your cheeks.

Go for metallic lips

Covering your lips with a bedazzled metallic shade with a slight tinge of gold looks classy and vibrant. Moisturize your lips with a lip balm. Next, use shimmery lipstick in a burgundy or plum shade. You can also go for brown or red lipstick, outline your cupid's bow with gold powder and apply some illuminating highlighter or a super-shiny lip gloss in the center.