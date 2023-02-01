Lifestyle

WFH: How to balance your professional and parental duties

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 01, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Follow these tips to stay productive with minimal interruptions from your kids

Juggling between your parental and professional duties can be a challenge when you are working from home. WFH can sound like a dream for many as you get time to spend with your family. However, the truth is although you are physically present at home, you are bound by your professional duties. Here's how you can strike a balance when your children are around.

Create cues for quiet

Map out your daily activities beforehand. Identify what time of the day your productivity is at its peak, and prioritize your tasks accordingly. Train your kids to stick to your work timing by creating cues for quiet. For example, hang a "Do Not Disturb" sign on your door. It will take some practice, but soon your children will learn how to wait.

Share responsibilities with your partner

Navigate how you both can share the responsibilities of watching over the kids. Discuss with your partner your work agenda for the day to divide tasks. Share the tasks in such a way that you give justice to your parenting duties without affecting your professional lives. You need to be more understanding so that you can help each other out in unpredictable situations.

Stay straightforward with your colleagues

There may be some unpredictable situations where you will be required to give preference to your parental duties over your professional ones. In such unavoidable situations, be upfront with your colleagues and don't shy away from letting them know about it. Do not pretend everything is fine when that is actually not the case. But make sure you compensate for the time lost.

Teach your kids to be independent

Sounds like a challenging task? Well, initially it will be. Your kids might keep pestering you every now and then seeking your opinion or expertise on something. But let them have the power to make their own decisions. Encourage them to play independently, do some work by themselves, and not rely on you for everything. For example, teach them to do their own laundry.

Nurture independent activities

Your kids aren't going to stay engaged in mundane activities like reading a book, watching TV, or studying. Keep them immersed in play by nurturing independent activities. Encourage activities like solving a puzzle or creating some artwork of their own which won't require your active involvement. This will give you a little bit extra time to focus on your work.