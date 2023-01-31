Lifestyle

How to encourage your kids to play independently

Written by Sneha Das Jan 31, 2023, 11:44 am 3 min read

Independent play will make your your child more confident and curious

Every parent finds it difficult to manage their time between focusing on other activities and spending time with their child. Parents often feel guilty about not helping kids enough with their homework, playing with them, or listening to their problems. However, it is important your toddlers play independently to become self-reliant and confident. Here's how to teach children to play independently.

Explain your expectations to your child

Make your child understand that you want them to play alone and learn something new on their own for about 10-15 minutes (depending on their age) every day. Tell them your expectations and explain all the reasons to them why playing independently is important so that they don't consider it a punishment. You can start with five minutes, and then slowly extend the time.

List all the activities they can play alone

Sit down and prepare a list of all the activities and games that your kid can play by themselves, without anyone's help. Let them explore the activities in their own way which will help foster creativity. You can include word finds, playing with dolls, puzzles, lego, or drawing in the list. You can also offer them to make birthday cards.

Give them some space

If your child is interested in some kind of activity or game and is happily enjoying it, do not hover and let them be on their own which will make them self-sufficient. Create a child-safe play spot and don't stay too close to them to avoid disrupting their focus. Don't instruct them continuously about how to play and let them figure it out themselves.

Model that independent behavior in them

Children learn from their parents at home. Therefore, if you want your children to be independent and play by themselves, model that behavior for them so that they can understand that it is a normal thing to do. For example, give your child a storybook while you are also reading your own book beside them. Your kid will try imitating your behavior.

Praise your little munchkins

When your child is done with their playtime, make sure to pay some attention to them and show interest in what they have done to motivate them more. Praise them for playing independently and trying to perform a certain activity and give them some positive feedback. However, try not to interrupt them in the middle of their play to avoid shifting their focus.