Lifestyle

5 best lipstick shades for all brides-to-be

5 best lipstick shades for all brides-to-be

Written by Sneha Das Dec 15, 2022, 09:47 am 2 min read

These lipstick shades will go well with both traditional and western outfits

Your wedding day is one of the most memorable moments in life, and as the bride, you'd want to look flawless and dreamy in every aspect. The right shade of lipstick is one makeup essential that can make or break the look. So once you have decided on your outfits, choose your perfect lip color carefully. Here are the five best shades for brides.

A nude lipstick

If you want to opt for a no-makeup and natural look on your wedding day like Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, then nude lipstick is a must in your wedding trousseau. You can choose from matte, glossy or shimmery finishes. If you have fair skin, go for natural pinkish nudes. Beauties with deeper skin tones can go for brownish or caramel nudes.

Pretty in pink

Pink is one of the most classic lipstick shades to have in your bag as it goes with almost every outfit, be it for your engagement, wedding, or cocktail party. You can go for shades like Fuschia, rose pink, baby pink, or hot pink depending on your outfit color. You can also contrast a royal blue outfit with dark pink lipstick.

A bright shade of red

Bright, bold, and versatile, red is a timeless lipstick shade that goes perfectly with traditional outfits for brides. Remember to keep your overall makeup subtle when you are going for bold red lipstick. You can go for classic cherry or ruby red shades. People with cool-toned skin can go for a raspberry red shade, while orangish reds are perfect for warmer skin tones.

A brown shade

Create an edgy and elegant look by wearing a bold brown shade on your lips and complementing it with dark smokey eyes. This lip shade will go well with red or pink lehengas, sarees, and even stylish gowns. If you have a fair complexion, try a reddish-brown or mauvish-brown shade. Dusky skin tones can go for warmer shades like coffee or tan.

Go experimental with a purple lipstick

If you want to try something new at your wedding, then ditch the traditional reds and pinks and try an experimental shade like purple that will look good with both western and Indian outfits. You can go for a dark mulberry shade, magenta purple, or a smokey violet shade to let your lips do all the talking. However, settle for subtle makeup.