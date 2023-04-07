Lifestyle

National Beer Day: Celebrate with these 'beery' good recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 07, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

Celebrate this day with a punch of flavor

Probably the most 'lager' than life Friday ever! The US is celebrating National Beer Day on April 7 this year, offering us the perfect excuse to raise a toast to this 'brew'-tiful occasion. The day marks the popularity and health benefits of beer, along with its versatility as a beverage that unites the world. Check out these five beer-based recipes for an indulgent day.

Beer tiramisu

Whisk some eggs, sugar, and cream cheese in a bowl until soft and smooth. Now pour a stout beer into a glass or a shallow dish and soak some ladyfinger cookies in it. Transfer these soaked cookies to another glass and layer them all with the cream cheese mixture. Place the glass in a refrigerator. Once chilled, garnish with cocoa powder and serve.

Beer mac and cheese

Melt some butter and fry garlic and spinach in it for about two minutes. Now pour in some beer and milk and cook until they start bubbling lightly. Add boiled macaroni, stir well, and cook for nearly 20 minutes to coat them with the sauce. Add cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and then bake the mixture for 10 minutes until golden brown.

Beer-battered onion rings

If you love onion rings and beer in equal parts, this recipe is just for you! Combine flour, oregano, garlic powder, salt, pepper, parsley, and eggs. Gradually start adding beer and stir continuously to attain a firm and thick batter. Now heat some oil in a pan, add onions to the batter, and fry them until both sides are evenly brown and crisp.

Honey beer bread

This is a type of bread that you must try at least once. Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Mix flour, sugar, honey, and your favorite beer in a large bowl. Keep stirring until the batter becomes moist. Grease a loaf pan with oil, transfer this batter into it, and bake for about 45 to 50 minutes. Cool it and savor.

Beer chili chicken

Heat olive oil in a pan and add onions and garlic to it. Stir to avoid burning. Now add ground chicken and break it into smaller pieces using a spatula. The next step is to sprinkle salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin powder, and oregano, and cook for some time. Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and pumpkin beer. Let it simmer, and then serve hot.