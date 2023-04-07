Lifestyle

Good Friday 2023: History, significance, and celebrations

Good Friday 2023: History, significance, and celebrations

Written by Sneha Das Apr 07, 2023, 09:58 am 2 min read

Good Friday will be celebrated on April 7 this year

One of the most significant religious events for the Christian community, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. This holy day which falls before Easter is being celebrated today, April 7, this year. Observed as a day of sorrow and atonement, people ask for the forgiveness of their sins on this occasion. Here's more about this day.

Know about the history of the day

According to the New Testament, Good Friday is the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. As Jesus declared himself the Son of God, he was condemned by Jewish religious leaders. He was taken to the Romans where Roman leader Pontius Pilate sentenced Jesus to crucifixion. He was crowned with thorns, and beaten publicly before getting nailed to the cross by his feet and wrists.

Significance of the day

Observed all around the world by Christians, Good Friday honors the suffering of Jesus and how he sacrificed his life and went through barbaric tortures followed by the painful crucifixion. As per the beliefs of Christians, Good Friday signifies the end of sins and a possibility of a new beginning. Following this day, Easter is celebrated to commemorate Jesus's resurrection from the dead.

How is Good Friday observed?

Christians usually fast on this day and attend some religious services that are part of the commemoration. In order to honor the suffering, pain, and sacrifice of Jesus, they organize special rituals and muffle bells reflecting mourning signs. They usually wear black clothes and read sermons in churches. Good Friday is the middle part of a three-day-long official rite or liturgy called the Triduum.

Some interesting facts about the day

As per Baltimore Catechism, Good Friday is called good because Jesus again took his life after death and said, "O man, I'm with you forever and my purpose is to do good for you." In countries like Brazil, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, and Colombia, Good Friday is a public holiday. In some counties, work is stopped for a few hours after 3 pm.