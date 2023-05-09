Entertainment

Jiah Khan suicide case: Court order highlights suicidal tendencies, sentiments

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 09, 2023, 01:33 pm 3 min read

Special CBI court order highlighted Jiah Khan was a victim of her sentiments

Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on April 28. This verdict came 10 years after Khan was found dead at her residence in June 2013. Now, News18 has obtained a copy of the court's order, which reportedly highlighted the lack of evidence and Khan's suicidal tendencies.

'Khan was a victim of her sentiments,' said order

The special CBI court's order copy obtained by News18 revealed that the court noted that the available evidence reflected that the "deceased was a victim of her sentiments." "The deceased could have always walked out of the relationship. However, she could not overcome her sentiments and her love for the accused for which the accused cannot be held responsible," the order further reportedly read.

'He had helped her come out of depression': Court

The order said, at the time of their relationship, Pancholi was pursuing his acting career and couldn't devote time to Khan. "But there was a situation when Jiah had tried to commit...suicide before, and it was Sooraj who saved her (sic)," it report stated. It also mentioned a petition filed in the Bombay High Court to transfer the case to national and international agencies.

Court was critical of Khan's mother Rabia

The court order was reportedly critical of Rabia Khan—Khan's mother and the complainant in the case—for "likening this case to murder." Special CBI judge AS Sayeed also raised questions on why the First Information Report (FIR) in this case was filed six days later, reported News18. The court also questioned why Khan's alleged suicide letter was handed over to investigating officers after being notarized.

Meanwhile, Pancholi sought blessings at Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib

Meanwhile, after being acquitted, Pancholi sought blessings at Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Delhi. He even shared pictures of him standing outside the gurudwara on his Instagram handle. After the verdict came, Pancholi shared that he had messaged Salman Khan, who reportedly helped him throughout his legal battle. Khan also co-produced Pancholi's debut film Hero (2015), even when he was involved in the case.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.