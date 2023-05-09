Entertainment

Actor Chandrika Saha complains against husband for injuring infant son

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 12:36 pm 1 min read

Chandrika Saha files complaint against husband

TV actor Chandrika Saha has filed a complaint against her husband, Aman Mishra, after the latter allegedly banged their infant son against the floor thrice recently. The actor immediately rushed the child to a hospital in Mumbai's Malad West and filed a complaint against Mishra at the Bangur Nagar Police Station, said reports. The child's condition is reportedly stable, according to the hospital.

Rift between couple over child

Along with the complaint against Mishra, Saha submitted CCTV footage as proof to the police. Mishra (21) wasn't reportedly happy with their son's birth. Saha claimed they had an affair, and he insisted she aborted the baby when she got pregnant, but doctors advised against it. The couple got married last month. Mishra has been booked under Sector 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

