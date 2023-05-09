Entertainment

Box office: 'The Kerala Story' passes crucial Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 12:02 pm 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' Day 4 box office collection

The Kerala Story has passed the Monday test at the box office with flying colors. Despite being surrounded by controversies, the film has been minting good money. While it faced backlash from certain sections since its trailer was released over alleged false claims, it found support from many, including PM Narendra Modi. TKS has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, too.

Film inching close to Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial raked in Rs. 10.07 crore on Monday, which is impressive considering it was a weekday, and the film is not headlined by any A-listers. Overall, it earned Rs. 45.75 crore at the box office (domestic). The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, among others. Vipul Amrutlal Shah has produced this film.

