Samsung delays $44B US chip plant due to customer shortage

Samsung has reportedly delayed the launch of its $44 billion chip manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas. The delay is said to be due to difficulties in getting customers for its output, Nikkei Asia reported. Even if the South Korean tech giant brings in the necessary equipment to produce chips at the new plant, it can't do much with them owing to lack of demand.

Project update Samsung began building the Taylor fab in 2022 Samsung started building the Taylor fab in 2022 with an initial investment of $17 billion. By 2024, it increased the investment to $44 billion, adding another advanced fab and expanded R&D operations. The expansion is backed by a $6.6-billion CHIPS Act subsidy, finalized in December last year after several delays and setbacks. Documents from the company show that as of March 2024, the site was nearly 92% complete.

Market shift Local demand for chips isn't particularly strong The delay in opening the Taylor fab is mainly due to lack of demand. It was originally meant to produce chips on a 4nm process node, but this has now been upgraded to 2nm. A supply chain executive told Nikkei Asia that local demand for chips isn't particularly strong and the process nodes Samsung planned several years ago no longer meet current customer needs.

Operational hurdles Setting up the new facility comes with huge costs Despite operating a mature-node fab in Austin, Texas since 1996, Samsung is facing challenges in setting up the new facility. The company has to build a new supply chain, hire skilled workers and find customers for its output. The equipping phase of setup comes with huge costs as well. Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography machines are highly complex and require careful setup for achieving a 2nm process node fabrication at the site.