Samsung to launch Google's Android XR smart glasses in 2026
What's the story
Samsung will release the prototype Android XR glasses demonstrated by Google, a recent report from The Korea Economic Daily has said.
The smart glasses will be unveiled next year, a little later than expected.
Google has been demonstrating the potential of Android XR OS since December 2024, using a pair of yet-to-be-fully-detailed smart glasses.
Collaboration
Google's smart glasses to be marketed by Samsung
The prototype smart glasses demonstrated by Google are reportedly going to be marketed as a Samsung product, The Korea Economic Daily reported.
The revelation comes days after Google VP Shahram Izadi showcased the glasses at TED 2025 conference in Vancouver, Canada.
While the capabilities were demonstrated in public, Google has not officially confirmed plans for product launch.
Presentation
Glasses shown at TED 2025 conference
The Korea Economic Daily report also revealed that Google and Samsung are working together to develop these smart glasses.
The two tech giants had shown images of their joint project at the XR Unlock event at Google's New York campus last December.
Izadi recently demonstrated a prototype of these glasses at TED 2025 conference, further hinting at their potential capabilities.
Upcoming projects
Samsung's Project Moohan to debut later this year
Samsung is also gearing up for the launch of Project Moohan, its Android XR headset, which has already been shown publicly on two occasions.
A past report indicated that Samsung might unveil a pair of smart glasses by the end of this year.
However, there's no word yet if these would be the same as those co-developed with Google or a different model altogether.