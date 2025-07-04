US-based Viasat partners with BSNL as Starlink plans India launch

As Elon Musk 's Starlink inches closer to launching its satellite internet services in India, another US-based satellite communications company is expanding its footprint. Viasat has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide satellite connectivity services in the country. The collaboration will cover aviation, maritime, defense, and private enterprise sectors.

Service launch Viasat will operate under BSNL's license Viasat will operate under BSNL's existing license and is gearing up to launch direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services. The initial offering will enable two-way messaging, with full internet capabilities expected later. This partnership could make BSNL one of the first Indian telecom companies to provide satcom services, according to Times of India.

Device compatibility Direct-to-device services explained The D2D services will let select smartphones, like the Google Pixel, connect directly to satellites. For other devices, users can use a small external device called a 'puck' for two-way satellite messaging. The puck, which costs less than ₹8,000, has already proven its worth in emergencies in global markets where it is available.

Market expansion Viasat's consumer push, Starlink's India operations With the BSNL tie-up, Viasat is expanding from its business-to-business (B2B) focus to the consumer space. "This partnership will help broaden satellite connectivity access, especially in areas beyond network coverage," a telecom department official said. Meanwhile, Starlink is setting up its ground infrastructure for commercial operations in India after getting approval to operate.