ISRO transfers 10 key space technologies to 6 Indian firms

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) has announced the transfer of 10 key technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to six Indian companies. The agreements were signed at IN-SPACe's Ahmedabad headquarters in a tripartite arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and the recipient companies. This strategic move is aimed at boosting industry participation across all segments of the space value chain while reducing reliance on imported technologies.