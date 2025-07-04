ISRO transfers 10 key space technologies to 6 Indian firms
What's the story
The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) has announced the transfer of 10 key technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to six Indian companies. The agreements were signed at IN-SPACe's Ahmedabad headquarters in a tripartite arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and the recipient companies. This strategic move is aimed at boosting industry participation across all segments of the space value chain while reducing reliance on imported technologies.
Tech transfer
Leveraging ISRO's extensive R&D in space technologies
The technology transfers are expected to fast-track indigenization in critical areas such as satellite navigation, launch vehicles, ground station infrastructure, and geospatial intelligence. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, emphasized the need to leverage ISRO's extensive research and development (R&D) in space technologies. He said that industry-led innovation will play a crucial role in strengthening India's space industrial ecosystem.
Recipients
Licenses for precision navigation technology and foreign vendor solutions
Among the technologies transferred are laser gyroscopes and ceramic servo accelerometers from ISRO's Inertial Systems Unit. These have been licensed to Hyderabad-based Zetatek Technologies, making it the first Indian company to acquire such precision navigation technology. In the midstream segment, ground station solutions currently sourced from foreign vendors were given to Hyderabad-based Avantel and Jisnu Communications.
Applications
Solutions for geospatial models, portable bathymetry system
Ahmedabad-based Amnex Info Technologies was given geospatial models for pest prediction and crop yield estimation. Meanwhile, Jalkruti Water Solutions was granted a portable bathymetry system to measure and map water body depths. Ramdev Chemicals got a ceramic-based flameproof coating developed at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for wider industrial use.