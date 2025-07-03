IG Drones patents India's 1st defense drone simulator

The simulator employs artificial intelligence (AI) -based technologies, physics engines, and real-time terrain dynamics. It eliminates dependence on imported systems and provides a secure, cost-effective alternative based on domestic innovation. Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder & CEO of IG Drones, said the patent is "a proud declaration of India's technological resurgence. He added that under PM Modi's leadership, they are not just building products but also the future of Bharat's defense.

Market leader

Strategic asset for India's armed forces

With this achievement, IG Drones has become the first Indian company to secure intellectual property rights for a defense drone simulation platform. The sector was once dominated by foreign technology providers. The simulator is viewed as a strategic asset, giving India's armed forces the means to bolster preparedness and mitigate training risks. The company had already deployed indigenous drones like VTOL, FPV, and kamikaze variants during Operation Sindoor for surveillance, mapping, and precision strikes.