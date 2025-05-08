Calling it "a barbaric and savage act of violence," she said most victims were shot at point-blank range.

"This was an act of terrorism and we must reflect on the fact that Pahalgam has joined Mumbai, New Delhi and other places in India that will be forever scarred by an act of terror," she added.

Patel also conveyed condolences to those affected by this act of terrorism, expressing the need to stand with those affected by terrorism.