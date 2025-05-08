'Right to defend itself': UK MP lauds India's 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
United Kingdom MP Priti Patel backed India's military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, stressing that terrorists endanger both India and Western interests.
Her statement follows the Indian Army's precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor.
"We want to avoid a state-on-state military escalation. However, India has the right to take reasonable and proportionate steps to defend itself and to dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure," Patel said in Parliament.
Twitter Post
Watch her speech here
Today in the House of Commons I reiterated my condolences for those impacted by the atrocity that took place in Pahalgam. We must stand with those affected by terrorism. The UK must work with our friends in India to tackle terrorist threats and engage with India, Pakistan and key… pic.twitter.com/8RXezaJHx0— Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) May 7, 2025
Attack condemnation
Patel condemned the Pahalgam terror attack
Calling it "a barbaric and savage act of violence," she said most victims were shot at point-blank range.
"This was an act of terrorism and we must reflect on the fact that Pahalgam has joined Mumbai, New Delhi and other places in India that will be forever scarred by an act of terror," she added.
Patel also conveyed condolences to those affected by this act of terrorism, expressing the need to stand with those affected by terrorism.
Counter-terror cooperation
She urged the UK government to strengthen counter-terror cooperation
Patel called upon the UK government to bolster its counter-terrorism collaboration with India.
"It was the country that Osama bin Laden was hiding in. And because of the long history of violence inflicted by terrorists on India, the UK has in place longstanding security cooperation agreements with India. And in fact, last weekend, this House reminded the government of those longstanding security agreements, why they exist and why they should matter to us here in the UK," she said.
Terrorist links
Patel pressed for clarity on Lashkar-e-Taiba's links
Patel also urged the UK government to specify which terror outfits were currently operating in Pakistan that posed a threat to the UK and its allies.
She asked for clarity on the UK's position regarding the group that claimed responsibility for the attack, inquiring whether the Minister agrees with India's assessment of the Resistance Front.
She also requested an update on the government's actions that would be taken to avert the escalation of tensions.