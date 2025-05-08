Loud explosion heard in Lahore day after India's 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
A loud explosion was reported from Lahore, Pakistan's eastern city, on Thursday morning.
The cause of the blast remains unverified, but it has intensified fears of potential escalation between India and Pakistan.
Local media sources, including Geo TV and Reuters reported that the blast was heard in the Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad neighborhoods, near Walton Airport.
Location details
Blast location and eyewitness accounts
According to reports, eyewitnesses saw plumes of smoke and heard emergency sirens shortly later.
The police have confirmed the blast and are investigating what caused it and its nature.
Separately, flight operations at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports have been temporarily halted; however, it is unclear whether the decision was related to the explosion heard in Lahore.