South Korea reports 52 measles cases, highest in 6 years
What's the story
South Korea has reported a sharp increase in cases of measles, the highest in six years.
The Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) confirmed 52 cases this year, exceeding the 49 cases recorded for the whole of 2024.
This is the highest number since 2019, when South Korea reported 194 cases.
Contributing factors
Low vaccination rates and travel contribute to outbreak
Of the 52 cases, 34 came from outside the country, largely from Vietnam, while the remaining 18 were transmitted domestically at home or in medical facilities by international travelers.
The World Health Organization had declared South Korea "measles-free" in 2014.
But international travel and an aging population are believed to have contributed to the increase in cases.
Other "measles-free" countries include Bhutan, North Korea, and the Maldives.
Global concern
Measles outbreaks reported in US, Thailand, and Vietnam
South Korea is not the only one currently dealing with measles outbreaks. The United States of America, especially Texas, Thailand, and Vietnam, are also under the weather.
The biggest measles outbreak in the US in 25 years has concerned health experts about a post-herd immunity world.
In Vietnam alone, about 40,000 suspected cases have been reported this year, with five fatalities leading to calls for hastening child vaccinations.
Case surge
Thailand sees dramatic increase in measles cases
Thailand is also witnessing a sharp increase in measles cases, according to WHO data.
The country reported 7,507 cases in 2024, a dramatic increase from only 38 the previous year.
"The global increase in measles is likely to result in more imported cases," a KDCA official said.
"The risk of rapid outbreaks remains low because of our stable vaccination rates and monitoring system," they said.