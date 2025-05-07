Sotheby's postpones auction of sacred Buddhist relics after India's demand
Sotheby's, the prestigious auction house, has postponed the sale of sacred Buddhist relics in Hong Kong, a decision it took following intervention by the Indian government.
Confirming the auction's postponement on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Culture said, "...following the intervention of @MinOfCultureGoI, @Sothebys Hong Kong has postponed the auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics."
Details will be shared in due course, it added.
Historical significance
Piprahwa relics: A brief overview
The relics, dubbed the "Piprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha," were to be the centerpiece of a two-week auction dedicated to Asian art.
The artifacts are believed to be replicas of jewels, pearls, and gold pieces buried with Buddha's remains about 2,000 years ago.
They were unearthed in 1898 by British engineer William Claxton Peppe in present-day Uttar Pradesh state in India.
Diplomatic intervention
India's diplomatic efforts to halt auction
However, the Indian government threatened to take legal action against the auction house, warning that failure to halt the sale would result in legal proceedings.
The Ministry of Culture also sent a legal notice to Sotheby's, demanding immediate withdrawal of the auction dubbed "The Piprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha, Mauryan Empire, Ashokan Era, circa 240-200 BCE."
A notice was also sent to Peppe's descendants.
Responding, Sotheby's Associate General Counsel Ivy Wong assured Indian officials it has their "full attention."
ASI intervention
Archaeological Survey of India's role
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was also instrumental in stopping the auction.
ASI had written to the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong to convince local authorities to step in and stop the auction.
"The Ministry of Culture has taken swift and comprehensive measures to stop the auction of the sacred Piprahwa relics, emphasizing India's firm commitment to preserving its cultural and religious heritage," ministry officials stated on Monday.
Antiquities classification
Relics' origin and legal status
Relics include bone fragments thought to belong to Gautama Buddha (kept in soapstone and crystal caskets), a sandstone coffer, and ceremonial offerings (like gold ornaments and gemstones).
An inscription in Brahmi script on one of the caskets confirmed their identity as those of the Buddha.
Most were transferred to the Indian Museum, Kolkata, in 1899, and are classified as "AA" antiquities under Indian law (cannot be sold/exported).