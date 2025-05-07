What's the story

Sotheby's, the prestigious auction house, has postponed the sale of sacred Buddhist relics in Hong Kong, a decision it took following intervention by the Indian government.

Confirming the auction's postponement on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Culture said, "...following the intervention of @MinOfCultureGoI, @Sothebys Hong Kong has postponed the auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics."

Details will be shared in due course, it added.