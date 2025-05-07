What's the story

Pakistan has closed the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak (in Punjab's Gurdaspur district) in the wake of India's military offensive, 'Operation Sindoor.'

A senior official confirmed that no pilgrims would be allowed to cross over to Pakistan on Wednesday.

The shutdown comes in direct response to India's focused missile attacks on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).