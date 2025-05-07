Pakistan authorizes military to respond after India's 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
Pakistan has reportedly empowered its forces to carry out "corresponding actions" after India's surgical strikes on terror camps on its soil and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif, said Pakistan reserves the right to respond in "self-defense" at a time, place and manner of its choosing.
The statement added that India, "against all sanity and rationality, has once again ignited an inferno," and that New Delhi bears full responsibility for the resulting consequences.
Aggression condemned
NSC accuses India of targeting Pakistani civilians
The NSC further accused India of targeting Pakistani civilians, including women and children, in "unprovoked and unjustified attacks."
"Pakistan has been emphatically rejecting Indian allegations claiming the presence of terrorist camps on its territory. It would also be recalled that immediately after 22 April 2025, Pakistan made a sincere offer for a credible, transparent and neutral investigation, which unfortunately was not accepted," it said.
Self-defense cited
Pakistan cites UN Charter to justify potential retaliation
Pakistan's foreign ministry said the Chargé d'Affaires has been summoned "to receive Pakistan's strong protest.
"The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability," it said.
In a press briefing after 'Operation Sindoor,' India's Foreign Ministry said its forces only hit "terror camps."
"Intelligence....showed that further attacks against India were impending, therefore it was necessary to take pre-emptive and precautionary strikes," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
Casualties
26 civilians were killed, claims Pakistan
Refuting India's claims that only terror camps were targeted, Islamabad said six Pakistani locations were hit, but none were terrorist camps.
A Pakistani military spokesperson reported that at least 26 civilians were killed and 46 injured.
Among the deceased were 10 relatives of JeM leader Masood Azhar.
India, on the other hand, stated that retaliatory Pakistani shooting and shelling killed at least 10 civilians and injured 30 more overnight.