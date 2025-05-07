What's the story

Pakistan has reportedly empowered its forces to carry out "corresponding actions" after India's surgical strikes on terror camps on its soil and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif, said Pakistan reserves the right to respond in "self-defense" at a time, place and manner of its choosing.

The statement added that India, "against all sanity and rationality, has once again ignited an inferno," and that New Delhi bears full responsibility for the resulting consequences.