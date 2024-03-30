Next Article

Biden reaches out to Pakistan PM

Biden initiates direct communication with Pakistan's PM after 3 years

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:24 am Mar 30, 202411:24 am

What's the story In a notable diplomatic development, United States (US) President Joe Biden has reportedly initiated direct communication with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This marks the first interaction between a US president and a Pakistani PM since the tenure of former Republican President Donald Trump. The correspondence suggests a potential shift in US-Pakistan ties, which have been strained due to various factors, including the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This comes nearly a month after Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's 24th prime minister, taking over the reins of the cash-strapped country for the second time since 2022. President Biden's letter broke the tradition of not engaging with any of Pakistan's prime ministers during his tenure. He did not call former Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his election victory, nor did he speak with Sharif when he succeeded Khan in April 2022.

Strategic alliance

Biden highlights importance of US-Pakistan partnership

In his letter to Sharif, Biden reportedly underscored America's commitment to supporting Pakistan in addressing regional and global issues. He also emphasized the critical role of the partnership between the two nations for both local and global security. "The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people and the US will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time," the US president wrote.

Collaborative efforts

Shared goals in public health, economy, and education: Biden

Furthermore, the US president highlighted shared goals in public health, economic growth, and education between the two nations. Biden also outlined numerous areas where both Washington and Islamabad have been collaborating while pledging to enhance these joint efforts. One such initiative is the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, aimed at improving environmental conditions.

Development commitment

Biden addresses sustainable development and human rights

In addition, Biden addressed sustainable agricultural development, water management, and recovery efforts from the 2022 floods in Pakistan. He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding human rights and fostering development alongside Islamabad. This comes despite previous US concerns over freedom of speech and expression in Pakistan following a period of social media disruptions. The president's stance indicates a continued focus on human rights issues within the bilateral relationship.