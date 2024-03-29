Next Article

After US, UN comments on Kejriwal's arrest, Congress's 'frozen' accounts

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:13 am Mar 29, 202411:13 am

What's the story A day after the United States reiterated its stance on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, a United Nations official also issued a statement on the issue. Stephane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson also addressed the Congress's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of its bank accounts. "Very much hope that in India, everyone's rights are protected, including political and civil rights, everyone is able to vote in a free and fair atmosphere," Dujarric said.

Kejriwal's arrest had prompted responses from the US and Germany. On Thursday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated his country's commitment to a "fair legal process." The remarks came after a meeting between Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena and Ministry of External Affairs regarding the US's earlier remarks. Meanwhile, Germany altered its position after India summoned a diplomat over its comments on Kejriwal's arrest, with German Foreign Minister Spokesperson Sebastian Fischer voicing confidence in India's judicial system.

US's statement on Kejriwal's arrest, Congress's allegations

During Thursday's briefing, Miller said, "What we have said publicly is what I just said from here, that we encourage fair, transparent, and timely legal processes." "We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections," he added.

India hits back at US's comments

The MEA labeled the US's remarks "unwarranted and unacceptable." "In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. The ministry also hit back at the US's comments on the Congress's claim that its bank accounts were frozen just days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The MEA praised India's "robust and independent democratic institutions" and declared that "external imputation on our electoral...legal processes is unacceptable."

Kejriwal's ED arrest; Congress's claim on bank accounts

On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate detained Kejriwal in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. To recall, the policy—devised and implemented by the Delhi government for 2021-22—was later discarded due to corruption allegations. Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that it does not have access to funds as the the Income Tax Department froze Rs. 115 crore in its bank accounts following a tax demand of Rs. 210 crore as dues and penalties for the 2018-19 financial year.