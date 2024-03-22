Next Article

The AAP called for a nationwide protest on Friday

Kejriwal's arrest: AAP calls for protest, security strengthened in Delhi

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party called for a nationwide protest on Friday against the Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after party president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the now-scrapped excise policy case. In response, the Delhi Police has strengthened the security arrangement in the national capital with multi-layered barricading on roads leading to the BJP's headquarters. The traffic police have also advised commuters to avoid routes leading to Central Delhi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday evening, the ED conducted searches at Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road in Delhi's Civil Lines area, after which he was questioned for over two hours and subsequently arrested. This action, led by an additional director-level officer and involving a 10-member team, marked the 16th arrest in the excise policy case. The move came shortly after the Delhi High Court denied protection from arrest to Kejriwal in the case.

Opposition's solidarity

AAP calls on opposition to join protest against BJP

During a late night press conference, the AAP also invited the opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—to join their protest. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi confirmed that the party has received support from the members of the INDIA bloc and said that the CM's fight will continue from the "roads to the court." According to reports, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to either meet Kejriwal or his family on Friday to show solidary with the politician.

Kejriwal's petition

SC likely to hear Kejriwal's petition today

The Supreme Court is likely to take up Kejriwal's petition against his arrest on Friday—a day after it denied an urgent hearing in his plea against the raids. The federal agency, meanwhile, will produce the chief minister before an ED court. Separately, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that on the advice of the police, the ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 am to 06:00 pm on Friday.

BJP hits back

Kejriwal first sitting CM to be arrested

Notably, Kejriwal has become the first sitting chief minister to be arrested by a law enforcement agency. Despite his arrest, the AAP has said that Kejriwal will continue to hold the position of Delhi CM—which could potentially lead to constitutional and legal issues. BJP leaders, however, have demanded the AAP supremo's resignation. Reacting to his arrest, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday, "Today...truth has won. Delhi's most corrupt CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested."