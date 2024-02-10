ED files case against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

ED files money laundering case against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:02 pm Feb 10, 202401:02 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in connection with the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case. The central agency has booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It has also summoned three NCB officers for interrogation. The ED is expected to summon Wankhede for questioning in the matter soon.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked the former NCB official for reportedly demanding Rs. 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drug-on-cruise case. The agency also claimed that the deal was closed for Rs. 18 crore, adding that Wankhade's assets weren't proportionate to his known means of income.

Wankhede's case

Know about allegations against Wankhede, others

Based on a complaint from the NCB, the CBI booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions about bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to the FIR copy, the former top NCB officer could not justify expenses incurred during his foreign visit. Meanwhile, Wankhede claimed that he was being targeted for being a patriot.

Drug-on-cruise case

NCB's clean chit to Aryan and SIT's findings

Aryan was arrested on October 2, 2021, in connection with the alleged drug bust on the Cordelia cruise ship. Back then, Wankhede was leading the Mumbai NCB. In May 2022, the narcotics bureau gave Aryan a clean chit in their charge sheet due to a "lack of sufficient evidence. But a special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the anti-drugs agency alleged that Wankhede's probe had lapses.

NCB's findings

NCB's internal investigation report in drug-on-cruise case

Moreover, the NCB's internal investigation revealed that the names of Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan were included at the last moment in the "information note" of the agency. Wankhede's team also failed to properly document phone seizures and record statements, according to the inquiry. In an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, the narcotics bureau said that Wankhede could not use his chats with Shah Rukh as evidence to prove his integrity since he kept these conversations "secret."