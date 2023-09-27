'Sack incompetent CM': Kharge slams Modi over Manipur violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 27, 2023 | 05:12 pm September 27, 2023 | 05:12 pmSeptember 27, 2023 | 05:12 pm

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed PM Narendra Modi over Manipur violence

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ongoing violence in Manipur, stating that the state has turned into a "battlefield." Kharge also urged Modi to sack Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, whom he labeled "incompetent." "This would be the first step to control any further turmoil," he said. Fresh tensions erupted in Manipur after photos of the bodies of two missing Meitei students surfaced on social media.

Why does this story matter?

The killing of the students—who had gone missing in July—renewed tensions in Manipur, which has witnessed widespread violence since May 3 following a "Tribal Solidarity March" against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, nearly 180 people have been killed and thousands injured in the ethnic clashes. Meiteis—constituting 53% of Manipur's population—are concerned about illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Whereas tribal Kukis and Nagas—almost 40% of the population—are worried about losing their ancestral lands.

'Incompetent CM escalated tensions, sack him': Kharge to Modi

Taking to his X, Kharge said, "For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state." "The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence once again shocked the entire nation. It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponized in this strife," he said. The Congress chief blamed the BJP for the ongoing tensions and violence in the state.

45 students injured in protest

The students' deaths led to massive agitation in Manipur on Tuesday, with protesters clashing with the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, per the Hindustan Times. As many as 45 students were also injured in the protest in Imphal Valley as the police fired teargas shells and baton-charged a crowd of people protesting against the killing of the two youths. In light of the current scenario, all schools in the state will be closed until Friday.

CBI team to reach Manipur on Wednesday

The Manipur government has also suspended internet services for five days until October 1, barely four days after they were restored. Meanwhile, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, will likely reach Imphal on Wednesday to investigate the killing of the students. The team will include officers with expertise in special crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation, and technical surveillance.