India

Manipur: Curfew relaxed in 11 districts as situation improves

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 10, 2023, 03:51 pm 2 min read

The state government relaxed curfew in 11 affected districts of strife-torn Manipur for six hours from 5:00am

The state government relaxed curfew in 11 affected districts of strife-torn Manipur for six hours from 5:00am on Wednesday. Reportedly, Tuesday remained "relatively peaceful" throughout the four-hour curfew relaxation in all districts, including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Jiribam. As many as 4,000 affected people are currently in relief camps, where they are being provided with health check-ups and psychological counseling.

Why does this story matter?

Widespread ethnic violence has engulfed Manipur since last Wednesday, when clashes broke out between the state's tribal communities and the Meiteis, who form the state's majority and have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Scores of villages and religious places have been burned down in the violence, which has displaced more than 35,000 people and claimed at least 60 lives.

2,500 from Churachandpur, 500 from Moreh brought to Imphal

Around 2,500 affected people from Churachandpur and 500 others stuck in Moreh town, which borders Myanmar, were brought to Imphal on Tuesday. Another 26,000 displaced persons have been temporarily relocated to safer areas, while many have sought shelter at the houses of relatives. Officials on Wednesday said that no fresh incident of violence has been reported in the last two days.

247 of 1,040 looted firearms surrendered

As many as 216 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence that erupted in the state since May 3, Manipur's Information and Public Relations Minister, Sapam Ranjan Singh said in a press briefing on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, of the 1,040 firearms looted from security personnel during the clashes, 247 arms have been surrendered to the government.

More than 13,000 people airlifted from Manipur

The number of evacuees has also decreased after more than 13,000 students and professionals were evacuated out of Manipur since the unrest began. The Airports Authority of India officials said that over 100 flights operated from Imphal between May 3 and May 8. Chief Minister N Biren Singh added that 1,700 houses were burned down in the turmoil and around 230 people were injured.