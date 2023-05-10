India

Cyclone Mocha's landfall expected on Sunday but not in India

Cyclone Mocha's landfall expected on Sunday but not in India

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 10, 2023, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Currently forming over the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Mocha is forecast to intensify into a storm on Friday

Currently forming over the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Mocha is forecast to intensify into a storm on Friday with wind speeds reaching up to 130 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the cyclone is not expected to hit the Indian coastline. The IMD said that the system is expected to move toward the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts after Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

The IMD predicted last week that Cyclone Mocha would hit Odisha and West Bengal before making landfall on the Indian east coast between Monday and Thursday.

A cyclonic circulation and a subsequent low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea were predicted.

As such, Odisha issued alerts in 18 districts, while West Bengal remained on its toes.

Rainfall warning issued for Andaman and Nicobar, northeast

Initially, the weather system was identified as a low-pressure area, which developed into a depression on Tuesday evening, with wind speeds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph. It is now expected to move in a north-northwest direction while intensifying as a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening. Rainfall warnings have been issued for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and northeastern states.

Cyclone expected to turn to Cox Bazar, Kyaukpyu on Sunday

The system is expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and transition into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday midnight over the southeast and central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is expected to change course to a north-northeast direction before making landfall between Bangladesh's Cox Bazar and Myanmar's Kyaukpyu late on Sunday morning.

Weather system to turn into Cyclone Mocha Wednesday evening

Notably, the system developed into a deep depression around 5:30am on Wednesday. It will gradually evolve into Cyclone Mocha over the following 12 hours with wind speeds ranging between 80 and 90 kmph and gusts of up to 100 kmph.

Depression around 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair