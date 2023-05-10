India

'Misleading': Geological Survey denies finding Lithium deposits in Rajasthan

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Tuesday said that media reports of large Lithium reserves being found in Rajasthan were "baseless" and "misleading." On Monday, multiple media outlets reported that the GSI had found huge Lithium deposits in Rajasthan, which can meet 80% of India's demand. However, the survey organization said neither its regional office nor the central headquarters released any such information.

Why does this story matter?

The reports about the massive Lithium reserves in Rajasthan were met with great excitement, as Lithium is used in most portable devices due to its rechargeable qualities.

The discovery could have ended India's dependency on China. However, the euphoria was short-lived because the GSI dismissed any such discovery.

India currently imports most minerals, including Lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

Reports about huge Lithium reserves in Rajasthan 'baseless': GSI

Soon after the news about Lithium reserves spread, GSI said, "Media reports published in various newspapers regarding the finding of large lithium reserves by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), in Degana area, Nagaur district, Rajasthan are completely baseless and misleading." "It is to state that no such information was provided by the regional headquarters or the central headquarters of the GSI," it said.

GSI exploring Lithium in Rajasthan but survey still incomplete

It is, however, worth noting that the central survey organization has been carrying out exploration for tungsten, Lithium, and related rare metal deposits in the Degana area of Nagaur, Rajasthan, since 2019-20. The GSI further clarified that the amount of these metals contained in the region will be known once the drilling operation is completed and the report is finalized.

More on claims of huge 'Lithium reserves' in Degana

Citing GSI officials, many media outlets reported on Monday that new Lithium deposits had been discovered in Degana, Rajasthan. They stated that the deposits were larger than those discovered in February in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The reports also claimed that India would be able to meet 80% of its overall Lithium demand with the new resources.

India's Lithium dependency on imports

According to the Mint, 50% of Lithium reserves are concentrated in South America—Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile—while China controls 75% of Lithium refining. Reportedly, India is completely dependent on foreign imports, mainly from China, for its Lithium needs. Between 2020 to 2021, India imported Lithium worth Rs. 6,000 crore, out of which Rs. 3,500 crore of Lithium was bought from China.