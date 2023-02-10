India

Rajasthan: Budget not leaked, claims Gehlot after reading old one

Rajasthan: Budget not leaked, claims Gehlot after reading old one

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 10, 2023, 05:12 pm 2 min read

While presenting the state budget, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reportedly read out the old budget for seven minutes by accident before he was interrupted

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reportedly read the old budget for seven minutes by accident while presenting the state budget before being interrupted on Friday. After state government officials rushed to fetch a copy of the new budget, the opposition members led by the BJP protested in the state Assembly, alleging that the new budget had technically leaked. Gehlot rebuffed the opposition's allegations.

Why does this story matter?

The state budget is an annual financial statement that estimates the government's expenditure to run the affairs of the state.

Notably, this is the Gehlot government's last budget as Rajasthan goes to Assembly polls later this year.

Gehlot, who is also the financial and technical controller of all Rajasthan treasuries, was presenting the budget on the theme of saving, relief, and progress.

Nobody other than CM should bring the budget copy: Opposition

The Opposition demanded a fresh budget, citing that nobody other than the CM should bring the budget copy. Instead, it passed through the hands of multiple officials. In response, Gehlot said an extra page from last year's budget was added to the new budget copy as a reference. He reportedly read excerpts on urban employment and the krishi budget, which were from last year's.

BJP against Rajasthan's development: Gehlot

भाजपा सिर्फ़ यह दिखाना चाहती है कि वह राजस्थान के विकास और तरक्की के खिलाफ है। इनका मन-गढ़ंत आरोप कि बजट लीक हो गया यह दर्शाता है कि बजट को भी यह अपनी ओछी राजनीति से नहीं छोड़ेंगे। 'बचत, राहत, बढ़त' में एक ही बाधा है - भाजपा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 10, 2023

Reflection of the state of governance: Vasundhara Raje

After hearing the first two announcements, the Opposition members flocked to the well of the House. Attacking the incumbent government, BJP MLA and former state CM Vasundhara Raje said that a CM coming to the Assembly without checking the budget reflects the level of his governance. She said, "When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget."

Gehlot insulted Rajasthan Assembly: Rajendra Rathore

BJP MLA Rajendra Singh Rathore said that Gehlot had insulted the Assembly by presenting the old budget. Gehlot told the Opposition that there was no difference between the budget in his hand and the copies given to members of the House. "If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise," he asked.

House adjourned for 30 minutes

The faux pas led to the House being adjourned for 30 minutes. After the proceedings resumed, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in in the well of the Assembly. Later, Gehlot presented the new budget and apologized for the earlier mistake.