Jammu: LeT terrorist held, police recovers 'perfume IED'

Feb 02, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police Director General Dilbag Singh on Thursday confirmed that a school teacher-turned Lashkar-e-Taiba-terrorist was arrested for reportedly carrying out multiple blasts, including one on a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims. Identified as Arif, the accused is a resident of Reasi district and was arrested after the probe into the recent twin blast in Jammu's Narwal that injured nine people.

Why does this story matter?

For a while, Jammu and Kashmir has been a major hot spot for terror activities.

On January 21, numerous people were injured in a twin blast incident in J&K's Narwal. Reports suggested that a Mahindra Bolero was reportedly used in the first blast.

The blasts occurred just a few days before Congress' recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra had reached Jammu.

Arif worked at the behest of his Pakistani handlers: Police

According to the police, the accused reportedly worked at the behest of his Pakistani handlers. Arif has admitted to being involved in the bombing of the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims last year, an IED blast in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu in February 2022, and the January 21 twin blasts in Narwal, the cops revealed.

Police recovered perfume IED from Arif: Singh

During the probe, Jammu police recovered a perfume IED from Arif. Singh also revealed that this was the first time such an explosive was found in J&K, reported PTI. "This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it," the police chief said.

Singh gives insight on 'perfume IED'

"This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED," said Singh. "Police have arrested one terrorist Arif, who was in contact with Pakistan handlers for three years," he added.

Arif worked closely with another Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist: Cops

According to the senior police official, the accused has been working under a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist named Qasim. In December last year, Arif received three IEDs and used two in the Narwal blast. "Pakistan is infamous for propagating terrorism from its land and for killing hundreds of innocent people across the world. Jammu and Kashmir is on target for some time," Singh said.

Data of J&K Police's 2022 anti-terror operations

During the year-end news conference, J&K Poice labeled 2022 as "a very successful year" on anti-terror initiatives in the Kashmir Valley. The police further revealed that over 90 operations were launched, and 172 terrorists were assassinated, including 42 foreign operatives. J&K police also claimed that nearly 100 new terrorists were recruited last year, which is 37% lower than in 2021.