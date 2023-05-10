India

Heatwave approaching, temperatures to jump 3-5 degrees Celsius: Details here

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 10, 2023, 11:09 am 2 min read

After days of pleasant weather due to clouds and sporadic showers, heatwave conditions are set to return in most parts of the country, the IMD said

After days of pleasant weather due to clouds and sporadic showers, heatwave conditions are set to return in most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperatures are expected to increase by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days in several states. Furthermore, the maximum temperature in Delhi and nearby areas are likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius.

Temperature to touch 45 degrees in Rajasthan, UP, central India

In Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and central India, the maximum temperatures are expected to soar up to 45 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets in Jharkhand and West Bengal, especially the Gangetic southern districts, including Kolkata, from Tuesday to Thursday. The forecast expects hot and humid weather in Goa and the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heatwave warning issued for western, southern West Bengal

Rainfall predicted for northeastern, southern states

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is forecast in the northeastern and southern states this week. Scattered to fairly widespread downpours are also expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya until Thursday. Thunderstorms are likely in Kerala, Puducherry's Mahe, and south interior Karnataka on Thursday. On Monday, thundershowers lashed isolated places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad.

Himachal witnesses hailstorms, yellow alert in Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh also experienced sporadic hailstorms on Monday. A yellow alert was issued in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, warning of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. More showers are also expected in Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts. The IMD issued a heavy rain warning for Andaman and Nicobar until Thursday due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal.