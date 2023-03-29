India

Court dismisses Mamata Banerjee's appeal in national anthem case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 29, 2023, 02:03 pm 1 min read

The issue dates back to her visit to Maharashtra in 2021

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant relief to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a case filed against her for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem at an event in December 2021, reported Indian Express. Notably, Banerjee had filed a criminal application seeking to quash the complaint registered against her, which was dismissed by a single bench of Justice Amit Borkar on Wednesday.

Case was filed against Banerjee in 2021

In her application, Banerjee challenged a sessions court's order of January 2023, which directed the magistrate's court to conduct a fresh hearing in the case even as it set aside the summons issued against her. To note, the issue dates back to her visit to Maharashtra in 2021, when she allegedly sang the first two stanzas of the national anthem in a sitting position.