Airtel launches 5G in Ladakh: Check which states have coverage

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 12, 2023, 05:19 pm 3 min read

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in the union territory of Ladakh. The telco's 5G network is now live in over 500 cities across India. Districts of Leh and Kargil can now get access to Airtel 5G Plus. Eligible Airtel customers can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network. Check out which other states have access to 5G.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel commenced the rollout of its fifth-generation service in October 2022. The telco recently hit the 10 million subscriber mark for its 5G network. It employs non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components.

The company is planning to launch its 5G network across major cities in India by this year and intends to cover the whole nation by March 2024.

Which states have access to Airtel 5G Plus?

According to Airtel's official website, Airtel 5G Plus is available in these states and union territories: Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh. Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur. Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand. Maharashtra, Tripura, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan. Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, and Jammu and Kashmir. To check which cities have access, visit https://www.airtel.in/airtel-5g-cities.

Airtel recently rolled out its 5G network in Port Blair

Airtel recently rolled out its 5G network in Port Blair and is reportedly the only telco to provide 5G services in the union territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With regard to the 5G rollout in Ladakh, the company said it is rolling out the network in a phased manner and it will be available to all cities in due course of time.

Customers will get "superfast access to high-definition video streaming"

"Bringing 5G connectivity to our customers in Ladakh is in line with our commitment to bridging the digital divide and connecting not only the tourists who flock here to see the scenic landscapes but also the residents of this remarkable union territory," said Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. Customers will get "superfast access to high-definition video streaming and gaming."

Follow these steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus

You do not have to buy a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. To activate Airtel 5G Plus on your smartphone, first, ensure that your handset is running the latest software. Now, head to Settings >Mobile Network and select Airtel SIM. Click the preferred network type and choose the 5G network option and that's it.