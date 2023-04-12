Business

Elon Musk has merged Twitter with X Corp: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 12, 2023, 04:22 pm 3 min read

Twitter Inc. does not exist anymore

Elon Musk has never shied away from expressing his desire to create a WeChat-like super app called 'X.' Now, Musk has made a move to make that vision come true. Twitter is now part of X Corp, which means Twitter as a separate entity does not exist anymore. But what does Musk plan to do by merging Twitter into X Corp?

Why does this story matter?

Musk has repeatedly talked about the need for a super app in the US. When he changed his decision to pull out of the Twitter deal, many thought its because of his desire to create the 'X' app.

With Twitter now being merged into X Corp, it seems that theory is true.

It is still unclear where Twitter goes from here.

Twitter disclosed the change in a court filing

Twitter (or, should we call it X Corp now?) has not made any public announcement regarding the merger. In an April 4 court filing in California related to a lawsuit by far-right activist Laura Loomer, the company said, "Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp and no longer exists." Musk confirmed this with a cryptic tweet on Tuesday with just "X."

Twitter is now 'X'?

Musk considered Twitter's acquisition an accelerant for creating 'X' app

In the past, Musk has suggested the acquisition of Twitter would be an "accelerant" for creating an "everything app." In November last year, the billionaire shared slides of his "Twitter 2.0—The Everything App." The app has been undergoing several changes since Musk's takeover. It seems the name 'Twitter' is also something he wants to change. Maybe, 'Titter' was a precursor to 'X.'

Running Twitter has been a 'rollercoaster': Elon Musk

It looks like Musk is having fun creating his dream 'X' app with Twitter as its foundation. According to the billionaire, however, it isn't all rainbows and unicorns. In an interview with BBC's James Clayton at Twitter's headquarters, Musk described running the company as a "rollercoaster" experience. "It's not been boring. It's been quite a rollercoaster," said the world's second-richest man.

Musk bought Twitter because a judge would have forced him

In the interview, Musk said he went through with buying Twitter because a judge would have forced him to do so anyway. Maybe it wasn't because of the 'X' app after all. He said things have been "quite stressful" over the last few months. However, the CEO believes buying Twitter was the right thing to do.